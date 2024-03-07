Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

CAIRO
Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

Egypt has secured an additional $5 billion in IMF loans, after the central bank hiked interest rates and allowed the pound to plunge by nearly 40 percent.

The Central Bank’s decision to raise the key deposit rate to a record 27.25 percent caught the market by surprise.

The bank also committed to "allowing the exchange rate to be determined by market forces.”

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the IMF said a deal had been signed to increase an IMF loan package from $3 billion to $8 billion.

The IMF's Egypt mission chief, Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, welcomed the measures, saying they were "decisive steps to move toward a credible flexible exchange rate regime."

She also said the move would "help increase the availability of foreign exchange.”

It was not immediately clear whether the bank would continue efforts to manage the pound's depreciation - as it has repeatedly done in the past - or if market forces would be entirely free to set a new unified exchange rate.

A fully flexible exchange rate and a tighter monetary policy were among the conditions set by the IMF, which for the past year has delayed its loan tranches and reviews.

Egypt had already devalued its currency three times in recent years.

But it had previously held back from fully floating the pound, citing concerns for the impact on Egyptians, two-thirds of whom live on or below the poverty line.

Analysts say Cairo has been emboldened to bite the bullet on exchange rate reform after the announcement late last month of $35 billion in foreign direct investment by the United Arab Emirates, which Hollar said "alleviates the near-term financing pressures."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

    Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

  2. Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

    Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

  3. CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

    CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

  4. Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

    Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

  5. Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes

    Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes
Recommended
Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister
Şimşek reiterates full support for Central Bank

Şimşek reiterates 'full support' for Central Bank
EU faces uphill battle to rein in big tech

EU faces uphill battle to rein in big tech
Türkiye ‘received $262 billion in investments in 21 years’

Türkiye ‘received $262 billion in investments in 21 years’
Egypt floats pound prompting it to lose over third of value

Egypt floats pound prompting it to lose over third of value
German exports unexpectedly soar in January

German exports unexpectedly soar in January
WORLD Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

A deadly Russian missile strike Wednesday on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near the motorcade of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting Greek prime minister, who described the "intense" moment of the surprise attack.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract at least 7 million tourists from Germany alone this year, when it hopes to welcome 60 million foriegn visitors, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿