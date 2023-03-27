Egypt finds mummified ram heads

Egypt finds mummified ram heads

CAIRO
Egypt finds mummified ram heads

Some 2,000 mummified ram heads dating from the Ptolemaic period and a palatial Old Kingdom structure have been uncovered at the temple of Ramses II in the ancient city of Abydos in southern Egypt, antiquities officials said on March 25.

Mummified ewes, dogs, wild goats, cows, gazelles, and mongooses were found in the temple along with the ram heads, which are thought to be votive offerings indicating continuing reverence for Ramses II at the site about 1,000 years after his death, a statement from the tourism and antiquities ministry said.

It added that the discoveries would expand knowledge of the site over a period of more than two millennia up to the Ptolemaic period. The Ptolemaic period spanned about three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 B.C.

Abydos, located in the Egyptian governorate of Sohag about 435 km south of Cairo, is one of Egypt’s major though lesser visited archaeological sites.

It was a necropolis for early ancient Egyptian royalty and a pilgrimage center for the worship of the god Osiris.
Excavations were carried out by a mission from New York University’s Institute for the Study of the Ancient World.

Alongside the mummified animal remains, the team uncovered a large palatial structure with walls approximately five meters thick from the Old Kingdom’s sixth dynasty, in addition to several statues, papyri, ancient tree remains, leather garments and shoes.

The structure could help “reestablish the sense of the ancient landscape of Abydos before the construction of the Ramses II temple,” the head of the mission, Sameh Iskander, was quoted as saying.

 

ARTS & LIFE Egypt finds mummified ram heads

Egypt finds mummified ram heads
LATEST NEWS

  1. Egypt finds mummified ram heads

    Egypt finds mummified ram heads

  2. Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

    Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

  3. With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

    With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

  4. IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

    IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

  5. Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

    Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row
Recommended
‘Great Expectations’ serves up another grim revision

‘Great Expectations’ serves up another grim revision
With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art
Book thief that duped authors avoids prison

Book thief that duped authors avoids prison
Attempts at banning books in US reach record high

Attempts at banning books in US reach record high
Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’
Russian film seeks new home in exile

Russian film seeks new home in exile
WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

ECONOMY IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF chief Georgieva reiterates her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 percent due to the war and monetary tightening

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”