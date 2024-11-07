Efforts underway to establish Türkiye-Egypt University

ANKARA

Authorities will commence working on the establishment of the Türkiye-Egypt University in a bid to further develop the collaboration between the two countries by means of education, Erol Özvar, the head of Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK), has announced.

These remarks came after Özvar met with Egypt’s Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Mohamed Ayman Ashour in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

This meeting follows the sealing of the memorandum of understanding between Egypt and Türkiye on higher education collaboration, which was signed in Türkiye’s capital city Ankara on Sept. 4, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan present.

Özvar noted that a joint forum will also be held in both Cairo and Istanbul, bringing together the rectors of Egyptian and Turkish higher education institutions.

“Universities from the two nations will thus have the chance to talk about potential areas of collaboration and be closely acquainted with one another. In an effort to improve the culture of collaboration and academic relationships, scholars from both nations will plan collaborative research initiatives,” he said.

Additionally, in a bid to carry such steps even forward, reputable Turkish universities will also establish branches in Egypt, according to Özvar.

Özvar, therefore, highlighted that this visit would support the establishment of a new and fruitful period between the two countries in terms of higher education.

Within the scope of such efforts, the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University has also commenced accepting its students in this academic year.