Efforts to save lives of Gaza survivors ‘at breaking point’: UN relief agency

GAZA CITY

The United Nations' efforts to save the lives of survivors in Gaza have reached a critical breaking point due to continued Israeli attacks on humanitarian workers, according to the head of the U.N.'s humanitarian agency, OCHA.

In a report, Tom Fletcher cited a recent Israeli strike that seriously injured three individuals at a known food distribution site operated by a World Food Program partner, citing examples of violence on the humanitarian efforts in the last couple of daysç

Additionally, during the movement of a 74-truck aid convoy last week, Israeli forces intensified their attacks. A drone strike targeted a vehicle from the local community that was assisting in protecting part of the convoy.

“These incidents are part of a dangerous pattern of sabotage and deliberate disruption,” Fletcher said.

“Despite our determination to deliver food, water, and medicine to survivors, our efforts to save lives are at breaking point. There is no meaningful civil order. Israeli forces are unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of our convoys.”

He added that Israeli authorities have vilified humanitarian workers even as the military attacks them and community volunteers accompanying the convoys are being targeted. This has created a perception that looting convoys is safer than protecting them, the U.N. official expressed.

“I call on U.N. member states to insist that all civilians, and all humanitarian operations, are protected. This should not need to be said,” Fletcher expressed.

The conflict in Gaza has resulted in a rising toll on aid workers, with over 320 humanitarian personnel killed since Oct. 7, 2023. Many of the fatalities occurred while they were delivering aid, with most victims being staff members of the U.N. agency for Palestinians.

UNRWA recently announced plans to suspend its aid operations due to new legislation passed by the Israeli Knesset. Two bills, approved in October 2024, aim to ban UNRWA’s activities in Israel, citing allegations that its operations serve as a cover for Hamas—a claim UNRWA has consistently denied. The laws are set to take effect this month.

Tensions between Israel and the U.N. have further escalated after Tel Aviv rejected the nomination of Finland’s former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto as the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East.

Israel has requested alternative candidates leaving the decision to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who is expected to consult with the Palestinians and the Security Council.