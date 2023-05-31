Efforts for food security to be ramped up

ISTANBUL

In a speech he gave following his victory in the historic May 28 election, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that a system that aims at lowering costs in the agriculture sector, increasing growers’ income and boosting consumers’ access to agricultural produce will be created.

Among the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) election pledges are setting up a supply security monitoring system for strategic products and establishing specialized areas for the development of locally produced seeds.

As part of the agricultural policies, supports provided to the sector will be simplified, and a model focused on quality and productivity will be launched, according to daily Milliyet.

Growers who do not benefit from the support system will be identified and made sure that they receive government aid.

Land use maps for each province will be prepared to identify the lands used for agricultural activities, pasture areas and non-agricultural lands.

New regions will be planned for environment-friendly aquaculture activities.

The plans for the agriculture sector also included an initiative to establish “smart villages” to promote rural areas. Those villages will be established especially in the areas hit by the devastating earthquakes in early February.