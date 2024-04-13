Educational overhaul to be unveiled this month

ANKARA
The Education Ministry will declare details of its sweeping curriculum revision for elementary, middle and high school students by the end of this month.

Following last year's announcement on the works of comprehensive curriculum change, the ministry’s reticence in divulging the full scope of the alterations has sparked speculation.

Citing ministry sources, local media stated that eagerly anticipated pivotal changes will be disclosed by the end of this month, adding that implementation of the new program will commence in the next academic year.

With the new curriculum's motto being "raising good people," the updated content will simplify lesson topics, enabling students to apply learned knowledge in daily life.

Embracing the "Integrated Education Model," the new curriculum will establish a system supporting students' physical, psychological and social development. Students will be encouraged to develop projects, and elective course options will be expanded starting from the upcoming academic year. The process has been carried out in collaboration with a high board of the ministry responsible for inspecting and approving the new curriculum.

