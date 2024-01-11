Education system advances, challenges remain: OECD test

ISTANBUL
The results of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022, announced last month by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), were evaluated at a conference organized by the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and the OECD.

Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills at OECD, revealed that Türkiye has made significant progress in education but that there was still area for improvement.

"Students in Türkiye are good at repeating what they have learned, but they struggle to apply what they know. In the modern world, just knowing is not enough. What you do with what you know is important. Türkiye needs to focus on this."

"There has been a decline in the math competencies of students in OECD countries since 2018. However, Türkiye has made positive progress in this area. It is also one of the countries that have made progress in terms of quality in education."

Schleicher noted that although the gender gap in education is small, the social gap remains significant and above the OECD average, bringing attention to resource utilization in schools and quality of education in rural areas.

He added that allocating money to close the gaps between schools is not enough and that productive learning in school was also important.

"Students in Türkiye do not feel a great sense of belonging to school. For this reason, the capacity they allocate to learning at school is also decreasing."

