Education starts in three provinces in quake zone

ISTANBUL

Schools reopened on March 13 in the southern quake-hit provinces of Adana, Gaziantep and Osmaniye, as education had to be suspended in the quake-hit region due to the massive destruction caused by the twin tremors last month.

The second semester of primary and secondary education institutions affiliated with the Education Ministry started on Feb. 20 in the country’s 71 of all 81 provinces with a two-week postponement.

Schools opened on March 1 in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır, Kilis and Şanlıurfa, which were in the first category according to the education calendar created by the Education Ministry for the 10 provinces devastated by the earthquakes.

Adana was also in the first category.

However, Education Minister Mahmut Özer announced that the reopening of schools was postponed to March 13 after examinations.

Accordingly, in addition to Adana, schools in Gaziantep and Osmaniye provinces were opened with a delay on March 13 as well.

In the third-category provinces of Adıyaman, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, schools are scheduled to start education on March 27.