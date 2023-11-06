Education Ministry to open 1st gastronomy high school

ANKARA

The Education Ministry is preparing to establish Türkiye’s first gastronomy high school with the aim of promoting Turkish cuisine's recognition worldwide and increasing the number of skilled chefs in the country, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has announced.

The gastronomy high school is planned to be established in Istanbul, Tekin stated during his meeting with prominent chefs and restaurant founders to seek insights on the curriculum and educational techniques in the capital Ankara on Nov. 4.

Noting that the institution will provide top-notch culinary training to showcase Turkish cuisine both in Türkiye and globally, Tekin expressed that by opening this gastronomy school, they will address a significant gap in culinary education.

"Every nation possesses its distinct cuisine and culinary art. Turkish cuisine is undoubtedly unique, encompassing various elements such as dietary habits, food and beverage preparation, cooking techniques, table manners and palate preferences,” the minister stated.

"We aim to establish a literature base through both formal and widespread educational courses by opening a gastronomy high school. Additionally, we aspire to train a qualified workforce, which the industry necessitates. This initiative is taken in response to the evident demand in the sector," Tekin noted.

Reminding that his ministry has previously engaged with industry representatives to tailor educational programs in alignment with sector needs, Tekin stated that they are continuing efforts to launch thematic schools like project schools and sports academies in the vocational education field.

Tekin earlier announced that his ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) launched a joint project to provide football education. In a bid to expand sports education, a sports culture course was added to the curriculum of primary and secondary schools.