Education Ministry to focus on equality of opportunity in 2023

Education Ministry to focus on equality of opportunity in 2023

ANKARA
Education Ministry to focus on equality of opportunity in 2023

The Education Ministry’s main goal is to strengthen equality of opportunity in all levels of education throughout the country in 2023, Minister Mahmut Özer has stated.

Reminding that the ministry successfully completed the goals it had set in 2022 and even went beyond some of them, Özer stated that the goal was to strengthen equality of opportunity in 2023 and spread it throughout the country.

“We had set out to build 3,000 new preschools by the end of 2022. We are glad that we doubled our target in a year and created a preschool capacity of 6,004,” Özer explained.

Stating that the rate of schooling at the age of five has increased to 99 percent, the minister said that this rate will be completed to 100 percent in 2023.

The enrolment rate at all levels of education has reached 95 percent for the first time in the history of the country, he added.

His ministry focused on reducing the differences in opportunities between schools in order to strengthen equal opportunities in education, Özer pointed out.

In this context, the ministry implemented the “1,000 School Projects in Vocational Education” with a budget of 1 billion Turkish Liras ($53 million) and the “10,000 School Projects in Primary Education” with a budget of 4 billion liras ($212 million).

“All kinds of needs and demands of all the schools within the scope of the project were met. For the first time, a budget of 7 billion liras ($372 million) was used across all schools. Additionally, we have established libraries in all schools,” Özer noted.

He also announced that they will implement the “10,000 School Project in Secondary Education” in 2023.

The ministry created a climate change action plan in order to raise students’ awareness about the climate crisis and global warming, Özer noted.

Environmental education and climate change course was updated to two course hours per week as part of the elective courses in the middle school education.

Within the scope of the course, projects were designed to develop students’ environmental, water literacy, agricultural, food and ecological literacy skills.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. 15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

    15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

  3. Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

    Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

  4. Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

    Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

  5. Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

    Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis
Recommended
26 tons of waste collected from Istanbul dams

26 tons of waste collected from Istanbul dams
Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul
15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures
One-night accommodation in Uludağ costs 6,000 liras

One-night accommodation in Uludağ costs 6,000 liras
Young woman died after rhinoplasty surgery

Young woman died after rhinoplasty surgery
Gökçeada mayor arrested in corruption investigation

Gökçeada mayor arrested in corruption investigation
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.