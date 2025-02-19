Education Ministry, federation to promote tennis in schools

ANKARA

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) have signed a cooperation protocol aimed at introducing primary and middle school students to tennis and fostering a sports culture from an early age.

According to a statement from the TTF, the initiative will be implemented in all 81 provinces, reaching 180,000 students across 360 primary and middle schools.

The project, launched under the vision of “Tennis for Everyone,” seeks to expand the sport’s accessibility, encourage children to engage in physical activity and embed tennis into the broader sports culture in the country.

TTF President Şafak Müderrisgil emphasized that the initiative “marks a major step in making tennis more accessible and cultivating future champions.”

“By collaborating with the Education Ministry, we are creating new opportunities to popularize the sport and establish a lasting sporting culture,” he stated.

As part of the program, various tennis-related activities will be organized in schools, offering students basic training while also equipping teachers with specialized programs to ensure a sustainable sports infrastructure.

The initiative follows similar agreements previously signed by the Education Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation for the “Football Development Project.” It also includes a protocol established with the ministries and the Turkish Volleyball Federation for the 'Volleyball Everywhere' project, further expanding sports education in schools.