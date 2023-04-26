Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning

ANKARA

The Education Ministry has developed a digital education platform called “Diyalekt” to facilitate the English learning processes of users of all ages and levels, Minister Mahmut Özer has announced.

Özer emphasized that they announced a mobilization in three languages consisting of Turkish, English and mathematics.

“The first one is Turkish because anyone who do not know Turkish very well cannot learn any other languages. The second is English as a foreign language. And, the third one is mathematics as we perceive it as a language, not a lesson. This language is a tool for our students to establish a rational relationship with life,” Özer explained.

Accordingly, Diyalekt will serve as a platform to solve foreign language learning problems in the long term, Özer noted.

Stating that the platform can be used not only by the education age population, but also by all citizens registered with e-Devlet, the Turkish government website, Özer said that everyone can learn English in an uncomplicated manner.

“In the last two years, we have put into service many digital platforms related to making our education system much more efficient and improving its quality. We will continue to do so. I hope that the Diyalekt platform will be a radical solution to the problem of foreign language learning in our country,” Özer said.

Özer also noted that the preparations for the digital platform in Turkish have been completed and it will be opened as of next week.

“Therefore, we will finalize the process related to Turkish, mathematics and English.”