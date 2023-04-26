Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning

Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning

ANKARA
Education Ministry develops digital platform for English learning

The Education Ministry has developed a digital education platform called “Diyalekt” to facilitate the English learning processes of users of all ages and levels, Minister Mahmut Özer has announced.

Özer emphasized that they announced a mobilization in three languages consisting of Turkish, English and mathematics.

“The first one is Turkish because anyone who do not know Turkish very well cannot learn any other languages. The second is English as a foreign language. And, the third one is mathematics as we perceive it as a language, not a lesson. This language is a tool for our students to establish a rational relationship with life,” Özer explained.

Accordingly, Diyalekt will serve as a platform to solve foreign language learning problems in the long term, Özer noted.

Stating that the platform can be used not only by the education age population, but also by all citizens registered with e-Devlet, the Turkish government website, Özer said that everyone can learn English in an uncomplicated manner.

“In the last two years, we have put into service many digital platforms related to making our education system much more efficient and improving its quality. We will continue to do so. I hope that the Diyalekt platform will be a radical solution to the problem of foreign language learning in our country,” Özer said.

Özer also noted that the preparations for the digital platform in Turkish have been completed and it will be opened as of next week.

“Therefore, we will finalize the process related to Turkish, mathematics and English.”

ARTS & LIFE ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

    ‘Napoleon’ wows movie theater bosses

  2. Nicolas Reyes to present two concerts

    Nicolas Reyes to present two concerts

  3. Staying zen with ‘slow design’ at Milan Furniture Fair

    Staying zen with ‘slow design’ at Milan Furniture Fair

  4. Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

    Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

  5. Istanbul Europe’s busiest airport in March

    Istanbul Europe’s busiest airport in March
Recommended
Mecidiye Mansion opened to visitors for 1st time

Mecidiye Mansion opened to visitors for 1st time
Parliamentary commission suggests barcode system to plan quake aid

Parliamentary commission suggests barcode system to plan quake aid
110 PKK/KCK suspects nabbed in 21 provinces

110 PKK/KCK suspects nabbed in 21 provinces
Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale

Anzac soldiers commemorated at dawn ceremony in Çanakkale
Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT

Miss Colombia delivers quake aid to AKUT
People may face jail terms for making exorbitant rent hikes: Minister

People may face jail terms for making exorbitant rent hikes: Minister
WORLD UN chief and West berate Russias top diplomat over Ukraine

UN chief and West berate Russia's top diplomat over Ukraine

The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

ECONOMY Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

Health tourism revenues may reach $20 billion

Türkiye has the potential to boost its revenues from health tourism to $20 billion if appropriate steps are taken, according to Health Tourism Association of Türkiye (TÜSATDER) President Servet Terziler.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.