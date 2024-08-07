Education Ministry denies claims on reduced summer break

ANKARA

The Education Ministry has refuted claims that the approximately three-month-long summer break in schools will be shortened by around 20 days.

This statement comes after rumors persisted, following an alleged announcement by Minister Yusuf Tekin on Aug. 7 that a shorter summer break period would commence from the 2025-2026 academic year.

The ministry clarified that no such decision or announcement was made, labeling the reports as unfounded.



When the minister first assumed office last June, he had remarked that the long break for primary, middle and high school students significantly disengages them from their studies, making readjustment to education in September challenging.

Schools in Türkiye, in addition to the three-month summer break, also observe one-week vacations in the fall and spring terms, as well as a 15-day hiatus for winter break.

Tekin previously noted that Türkiye is among the countries “with the lowest number of school days” when considering the total number of holidays, advocating for a reduction in breaks.



Schools, which commenced their summer break on June 14 this year, will reopen on Sept. 9.

In the upcoming term, students in certain grades will begin studying new curriculum-integrated courses, which have been a subject of considerable discussion during the year.

An Education Ministry board approved the new curriculum in May after the major change sparked debate over its renewed content and scope.

Türkiye “has produced an original model by placing its values into the system” by making use of universal models, the ministry said.

The new curriculum aims to equip students with literacy skills in nine areas: Knowledge, digital, financial, visual, cultural, citizenship, data, sustainability and art, Tekin said.