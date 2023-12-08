Education cost saw nearly 70 pct surge last year: TÜİK

ANKARA
Total expenditure for all levels of education in Türkiye surpassed 587 billion Turkish Liras ($20.2 billion) last year, marking a remarkable increase of 69.3 percent compared to 2021, reveals data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

According to the figure published by TÜİK on Dec. 7, the educational levels that saw the most substantial rise in spending compared to the previous year were preschool education, with an approximately 113 percent surge, and higher education, with a 74.1 percent increase.

Government funding constituted 79.1 percent of the total education expenditures in Türkiye in 2022, the data showed, highlighting that household contributions accounted for 10.0 percent of the overall education spending.

The per-student education expenditure in 2022 reached 25,143 liras. When assessed by educational levels, the highest per-student spending occurred in tertiary education, amounting to 50,236 liras.

Another data revealed by the institute on the same day indicated that total health expenditure also increased in 2022 by 71.5 percent, reaching nearly 607 billion liras.

The government provided 76.4 percent of the total health expenditure from its budget, TÜİK said, adding that more than half of this figure was spent at hospitals, showing the same trend as the last three years.

Per capita healthcare expenditure, which was 4,206 liras in 2021, witnessed a substantial increase of 69.8 percent in 2022, reaching 7,141 liras.

