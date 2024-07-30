Education body administers retake of enterance exam for 8 students

Education body administers retake of enterance exam for 8 students

ANKARA
Education body administers retake of enterance exam for 8 students

Turkish education authorities have organized a repeat session of Türkiye’s university entrance exam for eight students in the central province of Sivas, marking a historic first for the country.

The decision followed an incident where a candidate experienced an epileptic seizure during the Basic Proficiency Exam, the initial session of the Higher Education Institutions Examination, on June 8.

During the incident, several students helped the candidate who was experiencing a seizure, which led to a loss of crucial exam time. Despite the Turkish Student Selection and Placement Center’s (the body responsible for holding the exam) regulations allowing the remaining time to be added back to the students’ total, the 15-second addition did not suffice for those who had helped.

In response, the center offered a choice between a retake of the exam or additional points. The affected candidates and their parents chose to take the repeat exam.

On the day of the rescheduled exam, stringent security measures were taken. Police conducted body searches, and only verified candidates with proper identification and exam documents were allowed entry.

The eight students were closely supervised by a team comprising 12 officials, including a supervisor, assistants, managers, invigilators and police officers.

The exam took place under conditions replicating the original as closely as possible, while parents waited outside the exam venue.

“A student had a medical emergency during the [initial] exam. There was a loss of 30-40 minutes in the turmoil,” said Ahmet Yıldırım, whose child participated in the rescheduled exam. “The Student Selection and Placement Center prevented the victimization of the students with its decision.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
Erdoğan says Haniyehs assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause

Erdoğan says Haniyeh's assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause
Raging wildfire prompts evacuations in İzmir

Raging wildfire prompts evacuations in İzmir
Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir

Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir
Türkiye condemns Haniyehs assassination, urges global action to stop Israel

Türkiye condemns Haniyeh's assassination, urges global action to stop Israel
One in three Turks expected to be elderly by 2075: Report

One in three Turks expected to be elderly by 2075: Report
Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave

Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿