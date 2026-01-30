Edirne’s historic Macedonian Tower set to reopen mid-year

EDİRNE

After standing for nearly two millennia, the Thracian city of Edirne’s iconic Macedonian Tower is set for a grand revival mid-year, emerging from an extensive restoration to once again welcome the world to its ancient halls.

As a crowning remnant of Edirne’s ancient city walls, the tower stands as a living chronicle of history, seamlessly weaving together the architectural legacies of the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras.

Edirne’s Culture Director Kemal Soytürk described the tower’s restoration project as one of the ministry’s largest cultural investments in the city.

Beyond the multi-layered inscriptions found within the tower, comprehensive excavations in the surrounding area have shed new light on the site's rich archaeological past, according to Soytürk.

These works uncovered a chapel and its annexes, walls from various eras, Late Roman-period ceramic kilns and Ottoman-era ice storage facilities and water channels.

In the project’s final phase, the tower will be transformed into a modern cultural landmark, featuring a panoramic elevator and observation terrace that will offer visitors a seamless journey to the summit for breathtaking views of the city.

The historic tower was built during the reign of Roman Emperor Hadrian (117–138 AD) and is the only surviving tower from the ancient fortification walls that once surrounded Edirne.

In 1867, additional wooden floors and clocks were added by then-governor Hacı İzzet Pasha, after which it became known as a “clock tower.”

The structure was later used as a fire observation tower.

After being severely damaged in the 1953 earthquake, the added sections and clock were demolished with explosives following reports that they disrupted the city’s historical skyline.

The tower underwent restoration in the 1990s, and archaeological excavations around the site were carried out by the Edirne Museum in 2002 and 2003.