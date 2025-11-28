Edirne to sink city’s miniature underwater to boost diving tourism

Authorities in the northwestern province of Edirne are preparing to submerge a stone-built miniature complex of the city in the Saros Gulf as part of efforts to enrich marine life and expand diving tourism.

The project will recreate several of the city’s major cultural landmarks in stone models and place them underwater near İbrice Harbor, an emerging hub for divers, according to Governor Yunus Sezer.

A miniature city refers to a curated collection of scaled-down architectural models designed to represent the cultural identity of a place, designed in this case to function as an artificial reef and an attraction for divers.

İbrice Harbor has already grown into a diving hotspot, Sezer noted, especially after a decommissioned M62-T tank was lowered to the seabed last June.

Anticipated to add a cultural dimension to the existing attractions, the new submerged miniature city is expected to be installed next year.

The governor highlighted ongoing upgrades in the area, including new parking areas, toilets, water access and regulated service points, to ensure the harbor meets basic safety and comfort standards for visitors.

He also pointed to extensive heritage-preservation efforts across the city, with nearly 500 restoration projects in progress. These include work on historic mosques, traditional bazaars, hamams, old police stations and residential streets.

With major landscaping projects along the Meriç River now completed, Sezer said attention is turning to the nearby Tunca River.

Excavations have also begun around the historic Edirne Palace site, where researchers are investigating claims that parts of the old riverbed were lined with marble during the Ottoman era.

Authorities plan to temporarily redirect the river’s flow to allow for cleaning, archaeological work and shoreline improvements.

Once completed, they aim to introduce canoe and small-boat activities along the narrow, tree-lined waterway, potentially opening it as a new recreation corridor.

Beyond improving visitor amenities, the governor said authorities will implement stricter regulations on wastewater discharge into the Saros Gulf, warning municipalities to improve sewage and waste management.

Edirne is a city rich in historical heritage, situated in the heart of Thrace, which notably served as the capital of the Ottoman Empire from 1369 to 1453.

This profound past, which includes numerous masterpieces like the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Selimiye Mosque, continues to inspire the city's current focus on preservation and the development of new cultural attractions.

 

