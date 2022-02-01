Edirne expects more Bulgarian visitors as PCR test rule eased

  • February 01 2022 07:00:00

Edirne expects more Bulgarian visitors as PCR test rule eased

EDİRNE
Edirne expects more Bulgarian visitors as PCR test rule eased

With the Bulgarian government’s decision to ease PCR test requirements for people arriving, business owners in the northwestern province of Edirne are hopeful of soon witnessing a heavy inflow of tourists from the neighboring country.

Starting Feb. 1, Bulgaria will require people to show a vaccine card or present a PCR test with a negative result taken within 48 to 72 hours before entering the country.

Previously people shuttling between the two countries needed to take the test each time when returning from Turkey to Bulgaria.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in this country, the Bulgarian authorities earlier this month made it mandatory for people to provide the vaccine card and at the same time take the PCR test to be allowed entry to Bulgaria.

After this rule was introduced, the number of Bulgarians visiting the Turkish border province plunged immediately, as taking the PCR test was both costly and inconvenient when traveling between the two countries.

Before the tighter PCR test rule came into force, some 10,000 Bulgarians visited the Turkish province on weekends for shopping or overnight stays.
But, the number of visitors declined to around 3,000 after the test rule was introduced.

After Bulgaria eased the travel rules, businesses in Edirne have taken a sigh of relief.

“This is a welcome development. Around 85 percent of our customers are from Bulgaria, and our business was very good until the end of last year. But, when this rule was introduced, they stopped coming,” said Muhammed Kaplan, who owns a dessert shop in Edirne.

Kaplan is hopeful that his business will flourish again.

Tolgahan Alfer, another business owner in the province, agrees that those good old days would be back.

The stricter PCR rule ruined businesses in the province, Alfer said. “Our revenues collapsed,” he added.

WORLD Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president

    Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president

  2. Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

    Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

  3. Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

    Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

  4. Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

    Natural gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey: Botaş

  5. We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan

    We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan
Recommended
We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan

We are taking steps to protect our people from high inflation: Erdoğan
Mavi Marmara victim granted 150,000 Turkish Liras in compensation

Mavi Marmara victim granted 150,000 Turkish Liras in compensation
Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece

Face masks made in Turkey stir political debate in Greece
Firm operating congested highway fined by authorities

Firm operating congested highway fined by authorities
Exhibition on birds of Istanbul expects visitors

Exhibition on birds of Istanbul expects visitors
Thousands gather to see camels wrestling in Mediterranean town

Thousands gather to see camels wrestling in Mediterranean town
WORLD Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and virulent omicron variant, even as increasing vaccination rates raised hopes that the Year of the Tiger might bring life back closer to normal.
ECONOMY Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei takes Sweden to court following 5G ban

Huawei said on Jan. 30 it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products.

SPORTS Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Nadal ’doesn’t care’ if he’s best ever after record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal says he "doesn’t care much" if his record 21st Grand Slam title makes him the best men’s tennis player in history, after edging ahead of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his thrilling Australian Open win.