Edirne braces for vibrant spring festivals

EDİRNE
The northwestern province of Edirne is buzzing with excitement as it eagerly prepares to welcome visitors for the lively spring festivals of Kakava and Hıdırellez, scheduled for May 5-6.

With the festivals, recognized on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List and steeped in tradition and folklore, just around the corner, the hotel reservation rate in the city has reached 80 percent.

Traditional attire has already started to appear on the streets of Edirne, with locals inviting people to join the festivities accompanied by drums and zurna, a wind instrument popular in Eurasia.

Gökhan Balta, the local representative of the Hotel Association of Türkiye, expressed that the city expects large crowds, similar to last year’s festival, which attracted more than 100,000 visitors.

"This year, we are expecting the same level of participation. Currently, out of 90 accommodation establishments with 2,500 rooms and 5,000 beds, 80 percent of the bookings are already filled. We anticipate a large turnout."

Balta highlighted that accommodation rates in the city during peak periods can vary significantly, ranging from approximately 1,000 to 1,500 Turkish Liras to as high as 5,000 liras, depending on the hotel and the duration of stay.

Though the festival falls on Monday and Tuesday this year, many visitors are expected to arrive in the city on the preceding Friday, May 2, according to Balta.

"As a result, people will extend their stays. We anticipate that this year’s festival will lead to stays extending into three nights."

Reservations for the festival started as early as February, Balta noted, with some groups from last year already reserving their spots for this year.

 

