Ecotourism flourishes in forests, driving rural development

ANKARA

The number of ecotourism areas established under the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), affiliated with the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, has reached 136 as of November.

These sites are estimated to contribute approximately 2 billion Turkish Liras annually to rural development and the national economy.

According to OGM officials, ecotourism, which promotes sustainable tourism activities, is gaining significant attention in Türkiye as it has worldwide. Efforts are underway to expand ecotourism by planning new areas that highlight the health, aesthetic and recreational values of forests, thereby enriching national tourism.

The "Ecotourism Action Plan," covering the years 2021–2025, has been instrumental in developing these areas. Natural and cultural resources are integrated into tourism while providing economic benefits to local communities. Forest villages are included in the routes to ensure that rural populations also benefit from the initiative.

First introduced in 2017, the number of ecotourism areas has now reached 136. Under the 12th Development Plan, covering 2024–2028, this figure is expected to rise to 200. To date, these areas have attracted around 5 million visitors, generating an estimated annual contribution of 2 billion liras to the economy.

Promotional efforts through social media, television, public service announcements, tourism stakeholders and local events are ongoing to increase visitor numbers.

Currently, ecotourism areas are available in 58 of the country's 81 provinces. Artvin leads with eight sites, while Balıkesir, Bolu, Çanakkale and Eskişehir each host five. Ankara, Antalya, Denizli, Istanbul, İzmir, Konya and Mersin each have four.

In addition to ecotourism areas, forest parks are being established to enhance public access to the social, cultural, scientific, sporting and aesthetic benefits of forests.

These parks offer both day-use and accommodation facilities, enabling activities such as sports, camping, picnicking, photography, hiking and nature tourism.

The number of forest parks has grown from 92 in 2002 to 1,954 as of November this year. Of these, 348 provide accommodation, while 1,606 serve as day-use recreational sites. Forest parks employ 50,000 people and contribute 12 billion liras annually to the economy, with average yearly visitor numbers reaching 45 million.

To support accessibility, OGM has launched the "My Forest" mobile application, allowing people to explore forest parks and ecotourism routes. The app provides information on site features, available activities, real-time weather updates and route guidance, helping visitors plan their trips more effectively.