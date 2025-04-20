Economy program strengthens macro-financial stability: Board

Economy program strengthens macro-financial stability: Board

GİRESUN
Economy program strengthens macro-financial stability: Board

The economy program has strengthened macro-financial stability, ensured balance in the economy and significantly reduced the current account deficit, according to a statement released by the Economy Coordination Board.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz chaired the board meeting, attended by several top government officials, including Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan.

"We are taking all necessary steps in strong coordination to ensure that the recent developments in domestic and global markets have only a short-term and limited impact on our economy,” the statement added.

The board meeting was held in the province of Giresun, a day after the Central Bank, in a surprise move, hiked its key interest rate by 350 basis points from 42.5 percent to 46 percent, pausing the easing cycle that started in December last year.

At the board meeting, the potential risks and opportunities that the recent rise in protectionist tendencies in international trade may pose for Türkiye were also assessed, said the statement.

“While we continue our fight against inflation with our resolutely implemented economic program, we will meticulously maintain fiscal discipline,” it added.

The statement noted that the recent frost event has affected certain fruit varieties to varying degrees.

“However, there is no risk to domestic food supply for strategically important agricultural products, including cereals, legumes and oilseeds,” it added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

    Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

  2. Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

    Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

  3. Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

    Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

  4. Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

    Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

  5. DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

    DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation
Recommended
Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China
Vance to visit India for talks on economic and trade ties

Vance to visit India for talks on economic and trade ties
Tough Nigeria economic reforms yet to benefit poor: IMF

Tough Nigeria economic reforms yet to benefit poor: IMF
Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher

Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher
Netflix earnings in first quarter of 2025 top forecasts

Netflix earnings in first quarter of 2025 top forecasts
Auto sector adapting to EU’s ambitious green transformation

Auto sector adapting to EU’s ambitious green transformation
Türkiye could benefit from shifts in tourism in US

Türkiye could benefit from shifts in tourism in US
WORLD Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

An Israeli military probe into the killing of 15 Palestinian emergency workers in Gaza admitted Sunday that mistakes led to their deaths and that a field commander would be dismissed.
ECONOMY Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

As the Trump administration attempts to choke off exports of strategically important computer chips to China, experts say the effort might well backfire, fueling innovation at Chinese firms that could help them seize the world semiconductor market.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿