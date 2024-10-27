Economic program on right track: Finance Minister Şimşek

Economic program on right track: Finance Minister Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Economic program on right track: Finance Minister Şimşek

The strong interest in Türkiye clearly shows that the economic program is progressing on the right track, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, assessing his recent visit to the United States.

In the U.S., where he attended the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings, he held a series of investor meetings and bilateral talks, the minister wrote on social media platform X.

“During our meetings, we explained the results of our program and how we will realize our country's potential by making our program gains permanent,” Şimşek said.

At an event at the Brookings Institution, Şimşek made a presentation on the state of the Turkish economy.

“We project that inflation will declined to single digits at the end of 2026…Inflation is responding to the program we are implementing,” the minister said, adding that the decline in inflation will be beyond “the base effect.”

The lagged effect of monetary policy has started to kick in, according to Şimşek.

More supportive income policy will accelerate the disinflation process while the pricing behavior of firms has started to improve, he added.

Among the top officials Şimşek met with were U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Gupta, as well as executives of the multilateral development banks.

Yellen wrote on X that she spoke with Şimşek and Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan “about their serious economic reform agenda and the importance of countering sanctions evasion and terrorist financing.”

“Thanks to bold policy action, Türkiye is making good progress in bringing down inflation,” Georgieva said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

    Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

  2. Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

    Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

  3. Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

    Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

  4. Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

    Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

  5. Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

    Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war
Recommended
Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad
Oil, gas exploration in Somalia game changer: Energy minister

Oil, gas exploration in Somalia 'game changer': Energy minister
France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

Chinas second-generation factory owners go digital

China's second-generation factory owners go digital

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city
McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu

McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu
E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year
WORLD Duterte offers no apologies for deadly drug war

Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified on Monday at a senate probe of the crackdown.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors have undertaken a total of $11.8 billion worth of projects abroad in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

It was a night to remember for Turkish footballers plying their trade abroad, as Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick for Benfica in Portugal and Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to inspire a stunning comeback for Juventus in Italy.
﻿