Economic program eliminates uncertainties: VP Yılmaz

ANKARA
The medium-term program has removed policy uncertainties and improved predictability, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

The government unveiled the updated medium-term program, which covers 2025-27 last week.

They are putting forward a road map for the policies they are implementing, Yılmaz said on Sept. 12 in an interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency, reiterating that the main goal of the economic program is to bring inflation down to single digit.

With the general elections held last year and local elections this year, Türkiye also put political uncertainties behind, the vice president added.

“This is also important for the economy. If there is no political stability, there is no economic stability. There will be no elections for a long time. Thus, this is a very lucky period for us,” Yılmaz said.

The main aim of the economic program is reducing inflation, maintaining growth at a certain level, healing the wounds of the earthquake and creating welfare, according to the vice president.

“The first and most important basic objective [of the economic program] is to reduce inflation to single digits again and to ensure price stability,” he said.

﻿