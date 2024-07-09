Economic policies to bring foreign investments back to Türkiye: Rogers

LONDON

Türkiye has changed its economic policies, garnering attention from investors worldwide, said U.S. investor and financial expert Jim Rogers, adding that foreign investors will “come back but it takes a while.”

“If Türkiye can show us that they are doing the right thing now, investors will come back,” Rogers told Anadolu Agency.

He stated that although he owned Turkish stocks in the past, he currently does not, as he has not watched the Turkish market lately.

“But maybe I should be buying [Turkish stocks] again, I don’t know,” said Rogers.

He noted that investors would like to see that regulations are implemented.

“Most international investors now will be watching what Türkiye does. If Türkiye is doing sound economics, then it will be probably a very good investment,” he added.

Non-residents’ net holding of Turkish equities stood at $39.8 billion as of June 28, down from $40.6 billion in the previous week, according to data from the Turkish Central Bank.

In the week ending June, foreigners sold $227.8 million worth of equities. Their sale of equities amounted to $1.9 billion since the end of May.

Non-residents bought $782 million of government domestic debt securities (GDDS) between May 31 and June 28 with their net holding of GDDS standing at $10.5 billion.

As for the U.S. and Chinese stocks, Rogers emphasized that the former are at an all-time high, possibly to rise further, compared to the latter.

“But when something is an all-time high and you see problems starting to develop like inflation, interest rates, I start to stay away,” Rogers said.

He mentioned that China has a major housing problem, still under the influence of the pandemic.

“China is cheap, the market is down, and I would rather look at a market that is down instead of up,” Rogers added.