Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

ANKARA

Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 0.1 percent to 96.71 points in June from 96.65 in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on June 27.

The figure marked a slight acceleration of the previous month's 0.05 percent increase.

The services confidence index rose 0.4 percent, after rising 0.9 percent month-on-month in June, while the consumer confidence index advanced 0.3 percent, down from a 1.1 percent monthly increase in May.

On the other hand, the retail trade confidence index fell 2.5 percent, comparing unfavorably with the 0.6 percent increase recorded in the previous month.

The construction confidence index, which surged 3.9 percent month-on-month in May, dropped 1.7 percent in June.

The monthly decline in the real sector confidence index slowed from 2.2 percent to 0.2 percent, showed TÜİK data.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200.

A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.