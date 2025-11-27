Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

ANKARA

Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 1.3 percent in November to 99.5, the highest since March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Nov. 27.

The index climbed from October's 98.2, reflecting modest gains across consumer and sector gauges.

Consumer confidence increased 1.6 percent to 85.0, real sector (manufacturing) confidence rose 1.2 percent to 103.2, services confidence edged up 1.0 percent to 111.8, retail trade confidence gained 0.9 percent to 114.2 and construction confidence jumped 1.5 percent to 84.9.

All sub-indices showed improvement, signaling cautious optimism amid ongoing economic recovery efforts.