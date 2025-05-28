Economic confidence index flat in May

ANKARA

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Confidence gains were recorded in several sectors, with construction seeing the highest increase at 3.9 percent. Consumer confidence rose 1.1 percent, while services and retail trade posted gains of 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

In contrast, the real sector confidence index declined by 2.2 percent compared to April.

The economic confidence index is considered a key barometer of the overall economic outlook, measured on a scale between 0 and 200. Readings above 100 suggest optimism regarding the economy, while those below 100 reflect a pessimistic outlook.