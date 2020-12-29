Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

  • December 29 2020 10:42:31

Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

The confidence in the Turkish economy slipped month-on-month in December, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute on Dec. 29. 

The economic confidence index reached 86.4 this month, down 3.5% from 89.5 previous month, TÜİK said.

The monthly fall was driven by deteriorations in services, retail trade and construction sub-indices.

Services confidence posted the largest decline by 9.2% in the same period. The reading for retail trade and construction slipped by 7.8% and 7.2%, respectively.

This December, the consumer confidence remained stable compared to last month while real sector was the sole sub-index in the positive zone, increasing 2.8%.

TURKEY,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

    Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

  2. Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

    Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

  3. Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

    Turks prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home in ‘PTT-style’

  4. Some physicians’ demands for mandatory vaccination stir debate

    Some physicians’ demands for mandatory vaccination stir debate

  5. Turkey to receive first shipment of Chinese vaccine tomorrow

    Turkey to receive first shipment of Chinese vaccine tomorrow
Recommended
Free trade deal to usher in new era in Turkey-UK ties, Ankara says

Free trade deal to usher in new era in Turkey-UK ties, Ankara says
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021
Turkey begins electricity export to Iraq

Turkey begins electricity export to Iraq
Central Bank reserves hit 82.7$ bln in November

Central Bank reserves hit 82.7$ bln in November
Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week
China to leapfrog US as worlds biggest economy by 2028: Think tank

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: Think tank
WORLD House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

The House voted overwhelmingly on Dec. 28 to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain.
ECONOMY Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

Economic confidence in Turkish economy down in December

The confidence in the Turkish economy slipped month-on-month in December, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute on Dec. 29. 
SPORTS Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.