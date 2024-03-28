Economic confidence improves in March

Economic confidence improves in March

ANKARA
Economic confidence improves in March

The economic confidence index increased by 1 percent monthly to touch the 100-mark in March, data from the Turkish Statistics (TÜİK) have shown.

Any figure above the 100-mark points to optimism regarding the general economic situation.

The gauge of economic confidence was down 0.4 percent month-on-month in February.

Consumer confidence, which declined 1.3 percent in February, remained almost flat, with the sub-index inching up from 79.3 to 79.4 last month.

The deterioration in morale in the real sector finally stopped after four months and reversed course. The real sector confidence index advanced 1.5 percent in March, after falling 0.9 percent in February, climbing to 103.5.

The month-on-month increase in the services sector confidence index slowed again in March, data from TÜİK showed. The pace of monthly growth in the sentiment index for services eased from 4 percent in January and 1.6 percent in February to 1.5 percent in March to 102.4.

After two months of improvements recorded in January and February, the confidence index for the construction sector plunged 3.6 percent in March to 88.6, the statistics authority said.

economic confidence index,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan accuses global alliance of targeting Türkiye

Erdoğan accuses 'global alliance' of targeting Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan accuses 'global alliance' of targeting Türkiye

    Erdoğan accuses 'global alliance' of targeting Türkiye

  2. Israel’s restrictions on Gaza aid ‘could be war crime’

    Israel’s restrictions on Gaza aid ‘could be war crime’

  3. FM links PKK attacks in Europe to Türkiye's strategy

    FM links PKK attacks in Europe to Türkiye's strategy

  4. Oil leak from NATO pipeline pollutes Sapanca Lake

    Oil leak from NATO pipeline pollutes Sapanca Lake

  5. Economic confidence improves in March

    Economic confidence improves in March
Recommended
Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister
German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year

German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year
FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

FMCG market expands 80 percent last year
H&Ms net profit doubles in first quarter

H&M's net profit doubles in first quarter
Aselsan’s net income soars to 7.4 billion liras in 2023

Aselsan’s net income soars to 7.4 billion liras in 2023
Nearly 2.5 million foreign tourists visit Istanbul in two months

Nearly 2.5 million foreign tourists visit Istanbul in two months
WORLD Israel’s restrictions on Gaza aid ‘could be war crime’

Israel’s restrictions on Gaza aid ‘could be war crime’

The U.N.’s human rights chief has told the BBC that Israel is using starvation as a weapon in the war-torn Gaza by blocking aid deliveries, citing that if this intention is proven, it could be considered a war crime.
ECONOMY Economic confidence improves in March

Economic confidence improves in March

The economic confidence index increased by 1 percent monthly to touch the 100-mark in March, data from the Turkish Statistics (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿