ECB to extend euro backstop to boost currency's global role

ECB to extend euro backstop to boost currency's global role

FRANKFURT
ECB to extend euro backstop to boost currencys global role

The European Central Bank said on Feb. 14 it will expand access to its euro liquidity backstop to central banks worldwide, in a move aimed at boosting the single currency's global role.

The backstop mechanism, which provides funding at times of extreme financial stress, is currently only available to a handful of central banks.

The new facility will extend this to central banks worldwide, as long as they fulfil certain criteria.

"The ECB needs to be prepared for a more volatile environment," ECB chief Christine Lagarde said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"As industrial policy becomes more assertive, geopolitical tensions rise and supply chains are disrupted, financial market stress is likely to become more frequent."

The ECB wants to prevent these tensions from leading to forced sales of euro-denominated securities, so it plans to guarantee central banks that euro liquidity will be available when needed, she said.

"The availability of a lender of last resort for central banks worldwide boosts confidence to invest, borrow and trade in euros, knowing that access will be there during market disruptions," she said.

With the dollar having steadily lost value since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office, Lagarde has previously talked up the possibility of boosting the prominence of the euro.

The new system will be introduced from the third quarter of 2026.

The facility, known as "repo lines", was introduced on a temporary basis in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was used again after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to provide euro liquidity to a few central banks outside the eurozone.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

    Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's land registration move in West Bank

  3. Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

    Bahçeli says Syria developments mark ‘critical threshold’ for Türkiye’s security

  4. Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

    Yalova attackers plotted multiple assassinations, indictment says

  5. 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation

    11 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
Recommended
Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth
Rising rainfall strengthens hydropower outlook

Rising rainfall strengthens hydropower outlook
Türkiye’s disinflation program delivering results: IMF

Türkiye’s disinflation program delivering results: IMF
Tech ecosystem sees rapid growth, says industry

Tech ecosystem sees rapid growth, says industry
Cautious rate cuts expected from Turkish Central Bank

Cautious rate cuts expected from Turkish Central Bank
New world for users and brands as ads hit AI chatbots

New world for users and brands as ads hit AI chatbots
China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi

China to scrap tariffs for most of Africa from May: Xi
WORLD Trump tells Hamas to proceed with full and immediate disarmament

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'full and immediate' disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Hamas to move forward with disarmament under his plan for postwar Gaza, and said members of his so-called "Board of Peace" had pledged $5 billion to the Palestinian territory's reconstruction.
ECONOMY Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya tourism strategy shifts toward revenue growth

Antalya’s tourism industry is entering a new phase with a focus on revenue rather than visitor numbers, according to Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, chairman of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿