ECB expected to cut rates again as trade war rumbles on

ECB expected to cut rates again as trade war rumbles on

FRANKFURT
ECB expected to cut rates again as trade war rumbles on

The European Central Bank is expected to deliver its seventh-straight interest rate cut this week as U.S. President Donald Trump's volatile trade policies add to headwinds for the sluggish eurozone.

Even before Trump unleashed his on-off tariff onslaught on the world, the ECB had been bringing borrowing costs down as inflation eased.

Worries about sluggish performance in the 20 countries that use the euro have increasingly overshadowed inflation concerns as higher rates have pinched businesses and households.

Trump's tariffs have added to the sense of urgency. Europe is in the president's crosshairs over its hefty surplus in traded goods with United States, stoking fears about a heavy hit to the continent's exporters.

Predicting a cut when the ECB's governing council meets on June 5, HSBC said the eurozone's "near-term outlook has deteriorated on the recent US tariffs announcements and related uncertainty."

Analysts expect another quarter-point reduction that would take the Frankfurt-based institution's key deposit rate to 2 percent.

But observers believe the June cut could be the final one in the current streak, with the ECB likely to pause at its next meeting in July to take stock of the latest economic developments.

The ECB's series of cuts stands in contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has kept rates on hold recently amid fears that Trump's levies could stoke inflation.

Trump has already hit the EU with multiple waves of tariffs. It currently faces a 10-percent "baseline" levy as well as 25-percent duties on cars, steel and aluminium.

He has paused even higher rates on the EU and other trading partners to allow for talks, momentarily easing some of the tensions that had roiled global markets.

But in a sign the trade war may be far from over, he threatened last month to swiftly impose a 50-percent tariff on the EU, only to delay the move a few days later to July 9.

Highlighting the alarm felt in Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde said last week that the global economic order backed by US leadership was "fracturing."

"Multilateral cooperation is being replaced by zero-sum thinking and bilateral power plays," she said in a speech in Berlin.

But the ECB faces a tricky task in protecting the eurozone from the mercurial U.S. president's trade policies while keeping inflation stable.

Euro-area inflation was 2.2 percent in April, slightly above the ECB's two-percent target and higher than expected.

May's inflation estimate will be published by Eurostat on Tuesday ahead of the ECB meeting.

But most recent signs suggest price pressures are easing faster than previously thought, and the ECB is expected to cut its inflation predictions when it releases its own new economic forecasts Thursday.

Most analysts expect Trump's tariffs to add to downward pressure on eurozone inflation, particularly as it might lead China, facing the highest U.S. levies, to redirect inexpensive manufactured goods to Europe.

 

 

rate cuts, trade wars,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

    Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

  2. Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

    Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

  3. Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

    Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

  4. UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

    UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

  5. Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

    Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine
Recommended
Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan
Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister
Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year
Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness
Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May
EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye

EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye
Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing headwinds

Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'
WORLD Germanys ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly

Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was elected president of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday, despite strong opposition from Russia.
ECONOMY Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara and Baku are taking further steps to boost oil and gas production in Azerbaijan with the signing of a major agreement, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Monday.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿