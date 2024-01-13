EBRD’s investments tops 13 billion euros last year

LONDON
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said it delivered a record 13.1 billion euros in investments across its economies in 2023.

The EBRD also reported record volume and number of investments, green financing, disbursements, support to the private sector and number of projects and number of projects with a gender component.

The EBRD financed 464 projects in 2023, the highest in the bank’s history, the bank said in a statement.

Some 80 percent of investments occurred in the private sector, corresponding to a record volume of more than 10 billion euros in 2023.

Green economy financing amounted to 50 percent of the bank’s total investment volume in 2023, totaling a record of more than 6.5 billion euros, while the share of gender-tagged projects came in at 44 percent.

The bank’s governors last year approved a resolution to increase the EBRD’s paid-in capital by 4 billion euros, bringing its capital base to 34 billion euros, in a bid to sustain support for Ukraine, said the statement.

With global challenges such as the climate crisis, macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tension growing more and more acute, the EBRD is accelerating its support for its clients and countries of operations, said Odile Renaud-Basso, EBRD president.

“Last year demonstrated that crises can be sudden, such as natural disasters, or prolonged, like the war on Ukraine. Whatever the nature of such crises, we remain committed, agile and highly effective in our support for all our economies,” she added.

