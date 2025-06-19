EBRD launches fund for young Turkish entrepreneurs

EBRD launches fund for young Turkish entrepreneurs

ISTANBUL
EBRD launches fund for young Turkish entrepreneurs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said that it is launching a funding program of 250 million euros ($287.7 million) for young entrepreneurs in Türkiye, after implementing similar programs in 12 other countries.

“The initiative is supported by the Turkish government and the European Union (EU) and aims to provide financial assistance, know-how and non-financial business development services to people under the age of 35,” according to a bank statement.

The EBRD’s Youth in Business program will provide financing, technical cooperation, and risk sharing to financial institutions partnered in Türkiye, which will then use the resources provided to issue loans to micro, small and medium enterprises managed by young entrepreneurs, it said.

The program’s Türkiye arm is also focused on allocating 70 percent of the total financing to be provided to businesses in the country’s southeast, the area that was hit by the massive February 2023 earthquakes, to mitigate the economic impact of the disaster.

Speaking at the launch event in Istanbul, Francis Malige, the EBRD’s Managing Director for Financial Institutions, said: “Türkiye’s greatest asset is its youth, so I am confident that the Youth in Business program will make a great home for itself among the country’s creative, dynamic, resilient young entrepreneurs.”

The launch event also witnessed the commitment of the first cohort of Turkish partner institutions, with Akbank, Şekerbank and TEB committing to be part of the program.      

 

Fund,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

    Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

  2. Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

    Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

  3. Erdoğan receives Armenia PM on 'historic' Türkiye visit

    Erdoğan receives Armenia PM on 'historic' Türkiye visit

  4. European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

    European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

  5. Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war

    Erdoğan warns of 'point of no return' in Israel-Iran war
Recommended
Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035
Home prices fell 2.3 percent in real terms in May

Home prices fell 2.3 percent in real terms in May
Consumer confidence index continues upward trend in June

Consumer confidence index continues upward trend in June
Şimşek sees interest rate falling in line with inflation

Şimşek sees interest rate falling in line with inflation
Spanish court keeps order to block 66,000 Airbnb listings

Spanish court keeps order to block 66,000 Airbnb listings
How Trumponomics has shaken global markets

How Trumponomics has shaken global markets
Russian economy on verge of recession, minister warns

Russian economy on verge of recession, minister warns
WORLD Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin on Friday said he was not seeking to be a mediator between Iran and Israel, and was only suggesting ideas for how the countries could resolve the escalating crisis.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿