EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $60 million loan to Türkiye’s Borusan EnBW Enerji to finance the development and construction of 116 MW of onshore wind energy capacity in Sivas and Tekirdağ.

Borusan EnBW Enerji, a joint venture company of Borusan Holding and EnBW AG, is one of the leading energy firms in the country, with a portfolio predominantly focused on onshore wind energy.

The firm currently operates 730 MW of renewable installed capacity and will reach an installed capacity of 935 MW once the projects under construction have been finalized.

By generating 382 GWh of renewable energy, the wind power expansions will reduce annual CO2 emissions by 243,000 tons, the EBRD said in a statement.

This exemplary project will not only reduce emissions and increase the country’s renewables capacity but also serve as an accelerator for Türkiye’s climate goals, commented Aida Sitdikova from the EBRD.

Türkiye has set itself a net-zero target of 2053. To reach net zero, Türkiye needs around $10 billion of financing per year through 2030, including major strides in the renewable energy sector, according to the bank.

Since 2009, the EBRD has invested more than 20 billion euros in Türkiye through 450 projects and trade finance limits, most of it in the private sector.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government
Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7
Crisis-hit Volkswagen scraps German job protection deal

Crisis-hit Volkswagen scraps German job protection deal
Japan plans driverless bullet trains from mid 2030s

Japan plans driverless bullet trains from mid 2030s
IMF agreement could give Ukraine access to $1.1 billion

IMF agreement could give Ukraine access to $1.1 billion
Türkiye interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt: Minister

Türkiye interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt: Minister
Defense firm Aselsan’s 6-month profit soars 133 percent

Defense firm Aselsan’s 6-month profit soars 133 percent
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿