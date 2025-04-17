Eastern Black Sea cities emerge as retirement havens amid industrial decline

GİRESUN
The provinces of Giresun, Rize and Artvin in the Eastern Black Sea region are increasingly becoming retirement hubs, as 2024 data from Türkiye’s social security body reveals a striking demographic shift: The number of retirees in these provinces is approaching — and in some cases surpassing — the number of actively insured workers.

According to the Social Security Institution’s (SGK) latest figures, Giresun, with a population of approximately 456,000, is home to 120,000 retirees compared to 110,000 active workers.

Similarly, in Artvin, where the population stands at 160,000, the number of retirees is nearly equal to that of its 42,000 active workers. In Rize, retirees number 92,000 against 96,000 active contributors out of a total population of 350,000.

Locals and returnees attribute this trend to long-standing industrial stagnation in the region, which has limited job opportunities and driven generations to migrate to larger cities. However, many who left are now returning home for their retirement, seeking peace and familiarity in their native towns.

“The cost of living in big cities makes it nearly impossible to live on a pension,” said Hasan Bay, a Giresun native who returned after 45 years of working elsewhere. “Here, we still have our villages and family homes. If only we had job opportunities earlier, we might never have left.”

The closure or downsizing of major industrial employers is cited as a major cause of past migration. “Around 40 percent of today’s retirees in Giresun once worked in these institutions,” said Hüseyin Dede, a local resident.

In Artvin, retirees like Erim Genç embrace a rural lifestyle. “I live in the town during winter and head to the village in the summer,” he said. “There’s no agricultural industry here, so most people end up retiring early.”

Recep Yılmaz, a native of Rize, believes that the province's tranquil lifestyle and tea-centered economy significantly influence residents' decisions to return. “People here worked in tea factories or moved away, only to return, Rize is calm and peaceful — perfect for retirement.”

