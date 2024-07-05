Earthquake survivor ties knot with her savior

Earthquake survivor ties knot with her savior

ANKARA
Earthquake survivor ties knot with her savior

An earthquake survivor, who was trapped in the wreckage in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, has married the firefighter who freed her from the rubble.

The earthquakes in 2023 killed more than 53,000 people in the 11 southern provinces, affecting approximately 15 million people. As thousands of buildings collapsed as a result of 7.7 and subsequent 7.6 magnitude tremors, rescue teams carried out weeks-long efforts amid rubbles.

As one of the survivors who got the chance to come out alive from the devastating event, Sinem Kaynak decided to get married to Cebrail Sarsılmaz, the man who made great efforts to save the young woman and her sibling from the wreckage.

The couple expressed their feelings about the miraculous event they experienced together.

“It is a feeling that I cannot even describe. We ended up having a happy ending after such a tragic event,” Sarsılmaz said.

Indicating that life has made the way for their union, Kaynak said, “We are sorry for the people we have lost, along with everyone who lost their lives. But life goes on, and we are now happy.”

february 6, Marriage,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

    Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

  2. Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

    Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

  3. Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

    Kiev, allies slam Orban for Ukraine talks with Putin

  4. Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

    Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win

  5. Switzerland tries to even out visitors

    Switzerland tries to even out visitors
Recommended
Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents

Lawyers call for harsher penalties over stray bullet incidents
Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export

Turkish wedding gowns garner attention with surge in export
Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025

Istanbul set to host European Para Youth Games in 2025
Turkish sports commentator enters Guinness World Records

Turkish sports commentator enters Guinness World Records
Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements
Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
WORLD Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel says negotiators to hold fresh Gaza truce talks next week

Israel said Friday that "gaps" remained with Hamas on how to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release but that it will send a delegation for fresh talks with Qatari mediators next week.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿