Earthquake survivor ties knot with her savior

ANKARA

An earthquake survivor, who was trapped in the wreckage in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, has married the firefighter who freed her from the rubble.

The earthquakes in 2023 killed more than 53,000 people in the 11 southern provinces, affecting approximately 15 million people. As thousands of buildings collapsed as a result of 7.7 and subsequent 7.6 magnitude tremors, rescue teams carried out weeks-long efforts amid rubbles.

As one of the survivors who got the chance to come out alive from the devastating event, Sinem Kaynak decided to get married to Cebrail Sarsılmaz, the man who made great efforts to save the young woman and her sibling from the wreckage.

The couple expressed their feelings about the miraculous event they experienced together.

“It is a feeling that I cannot even describe. We ended up having a happy ending after such a tragic event,” Sarsılmaz said.

Indicating that life has made the way for their union, Kaynak said, “We are sorry for the people we have lost, along with everyone who lost their lives. But life goes on, and we are now happy.”