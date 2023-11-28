Earthquake experts urge informed voting in Istanbul election

Earthquake experts urge informed voting in Istanbul election

ISTANBUL
Earthquake experts urge informed voting in Istanbul election

With the looming threat of a major earthquake, Türkiye's prominent earthquake experts are urging residents of Istanbul to cast informed votes in the upcoming local elections scheduled for March.

The megacity with 15.9 million residents that last suffered heavy damage from earthquakes in 1999 is on edge, according to the repeated warnings by experts about the expected quake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher.

Naci Görür, a professor from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), stressed the urgency of convincing politicians to invest in earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

"Earthquake is a supra-political issue. Voters must ensure that the candidates they choose have concrete plans, programs and ideas to make the city earthquake-resistant," he stated.

İTÜ's Cenk Yaltırak also highlighted the regional impact of the expected earthquake, emphasizing the need for scientifically informed measures.

The geologist expressed concern over urban transformation initiatives, stating, "While urban transformation is promised, it is crucial to prioritize areas based on scientific criteria and specific earthquake scenarios. Mayors should have advisors well-versed in earthquake science to guide them effectively."

Yaltırak further emphasized, "Managing the risk requires scientific criteria. Candidates who speak about Istanbul with scientific rigor are valuable. An earthquake in Istanbul will affect everyone, irrespective of political views or economic status. We are collectively facing a shared problem."

Mikdat Kadıoğlu, a disaster management expert from İTÜ's meteorological engineering department, called for an environmentally conscious leader, stating, "The elected mayor should be a champion of green initiatives, prioritizing a city that is resilient to disasters and focused on societal well-being rather than profit. Without a vision to earthquake-proof Istanbul, the city risks being buried under tons of concrete."

For his part, geophysical engineer Ahmet Ercan underscored the vulnerabilities of certain areas within Istanbul, emphasizing the need for a mayor well-versed in earth sciences.

"The expected earthquake will be felt more on the European side, particularly from Sarayburnu [a promontory quarter] to Çatalca [district], where the ground structure is most precarious. The Marmara coast, known for its suboptimal construction, requires special attention," Ercan commented.

"The elected mayor should possess expertise in earth sciences, geophysics, civil engineering, architecture or city planning."

Since 2019, Istanbul has been under the leadership of mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has already declared his intention to run for reelection under the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

    Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

  2. Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

    Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

  3. Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

    Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

  4. Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

    Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

  5. High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

    High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies
Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image
Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’
Major op nets 98 PKK suspects across 18 provinces

Major op nets 98 PKK suspects across 18 provinces
Banker accuses executives of complicity in fraud case

Banker accuses executives of complicity in fraud case
One out of two people depressed in Türkiye: Experts

One out of two people depressed in Türkiye: Experts
Campaign launched to encourage more women Mukhtars

Campaign launched to encourage more women Mukhtars
WORLD Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders yesterday to discuss stalled peace talks between the Caucasus rivals.
ECONOMY High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

The potential demand for homes cannot be unleashed due to the combination of several factors, including elevated residential property prices and high loan costs, according to representatives from the real estate market.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.