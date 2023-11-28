Earthquake experts urge informed voting in Istanbul election

ISTANBUL

With the looming threat of a major earthquake, Türkiye's prominent earthquake experts are urging residents of Istanbul to cast informed votes in the upcoming local elections scheduled for March.

The megacity with 15.9 million residents that last suffered heavy damage from earthquakes in 1999 is on edge, according to the repeated warnings by experts about the expected quake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher.

Naci Görür, a professor from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), stressed the urgency of convincing politicians to invest in earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

"Earthquake is a supra-political issue. Voters must ensure that the candidates they choose have concrete plans, programs and ideas to make the city earthquake-resistant," he stated.

İTÜ's Cenk Yaltırak also highlighted the regional impact of the expected earthquake, emphasizing the need for scientifically informed measures.

The geologist expressed concern over urban transformation initiatives, stating, "While urban transformation is promised, it is crucial to prioritize areas based on scientific criteria and specific earthquake scenarios. Mayors should have advisors well-versed in earthquake science to guide them effectively."

Yaltırak further emphasized, "Managing the risk requires scientific criteria. Candidates who speak about Istanbul with scientific rigor are valuable. An earthquake in Istanbul will affect everyone, irrespective of political views or economic status. We are collectively facing a shared problem."

Mikdat Kadıoğlu, a disaster management expert from İTÜ's meteorological engineering department, called for an environmentally conscious leader, stating, "The elected mayor should be a champion of green initiatives, prioritizing a city that is resilient to disasters and focused on societal well-being rather than profit. Without a vision to earthquake-proof Istanbul, the city risks being buried under tons of concrete."

For his part, geophysical engineer Ahmet Ercan underscored the vulnerabilities of certain areas within Istanbul, emphasizing the need for a mayor well-versed in earth sciences.

"The expected earthquake will be felt more on the European side, particularly from Sarayburnu [a promontory quarter] to Çatalca [district], where the ground structure is most precarious. The Marmara coast, known for its suboptimal construction, requires special attention," Ercan commented.

"The elected mayor should possess expertise in earth sciences, geophysics, civil engineering, architecture or city planning."

Since 2019, Istanbul has been under the leadership of mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has already declared his intention to run for reelection under the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).