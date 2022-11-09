New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

ANKARA
New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

With a system to be applied for the first time, warnings will be made from national broadcaster TRT’s television and radio channels in “the drop-cover-hold on” earthquake exercise held simultaneously in 81 provinces of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus on Nov. 12 at 6.57 p.m., says the head of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Yunus Sezer, the head of AFAD, stated that at the earthquake moment in the drill, “the drop-cover-hold on exercise is being carried out all over the country,” the warning will be sent to all citizens in both Turkish and English, providing information about the earthquake drill to be held throughout the country on the anniversary of the Düzce earthquake in 1999, one of the largest earthquakes in the country’s history.

All television and radio channels affiliated to TRT will simultaneously issue announcements to warn people of the earthquake drill, which will be used for the first time in the country, Sezer noted.

“We will not use defense warning and emergency vehicle sirens in order not to encounter any negative situations and to not cause panic,” Sezer added.

Before the exercise, an informational message will reach the citizens from the information retrieval and dissemination system and vital warning notification system, he stated.

A voice notification will be made from the announcement systems of the municipalities and mosques connected to the central prayer’s call system.

Public spots will be broadcast through social media and television channels to increase awareness throughout the week, he said.

The subject of disasters will be included in the Friday sermon on Nov. 11, a day before our exercise, and the drill will be announced by the Religious Affairs Presidency.

“Following the termination of our exercise, prayers will be held in 81 provinces and Turkish Cyprus for our citizens who lost their lives both in the Düzce earthquake and in all disasters that occurred in our country,” Sezer pointed out.

TURKEY,

ARTS & LIFE Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

    Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

  2. Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

    Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

  3. EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

    EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

  4. Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

    Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

  5. New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

    New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash
Recommended
Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

Five dead after consuming deadly fungus
Chilly winter coming to country: Expert

Chilly winter coming to country: Expert
Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true
Swedens new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership

Sweden's new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership
CHP leader defends his visit to UK to meet investors

CHP leader defends his visit to UK to meet investors
Ankara congratulates Baku’s 2nd anniversary of Victory Day

Ankara congratulates Baku’s 2nd anniversary of Victory Day
WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections.

ECONOMY Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Developing and emerging countries - excluding China - need investments well beyond $2 trillion annually by 2030 if the world is to stop the global warming juggernaut and cope with its impacts, according to a U.N.-backed report released yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.