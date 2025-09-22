Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white

Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white

RIZE
Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white

Winter’s first kiss has dusted Türkiye’s towering peaks with snow, as early September snowfall blankets the highlands of eastern and northeastern provinces, while western regions still bask in late-summer warmth.

 

Heavy rainfall that has affected Türkiye’s Black Sea region in recent days caused flooding, landslides and damage to infrastructure, but at higher altitudes, the downpours turned into snow.

 

In the Black Sea province of Rize, the Kaçkar Mountains and İkizdere’s 2,640-meter Ovit Pass were draped in white.

 

Several other highland pastures also saw snowfall in the region, leaving residents surprised by the early arrival of winter.

 

In Trabzon’s Çaykara district, various plateaus and highlands, as well as the Soğanlı Mountains, were similarly covered.

 

In another northeastern province of Bayburt, a sudden snowstorm left a shepherd stranded with his flock on a plateau.

 

Provincial special administration teams managed to reach the area and rescue the shepherd after opening snow-blocked roads, where snow depth reached 30 centimeters.

 

The neighboring province of Gümüşhane’s several peaks, along with Taşköprü Plateau, were coated in snow as temperatures fell below freezing overnight.

 

Meteorological data recorded lows of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius at Zigana Ski Resort, while forecasters expect temperatures to rise again in the coming days.

 

In the Black Sea city of Artvin, heavy rainfall similarly turned into snow in the highlands.

 

Further east, the provinces of Ardahan and Kars were also hit by early snowfall.

 

In Ardahan’s Sahara Mountain and its surrounding plateaus, snow reached up to 10 centimeters, accompanied by thick fog that reduced visibility to just 20–30 meters.

 

In Kars, snowfall was reported in the town of Kağızman’s highlands, while the ski resort in Sarıkamış, one of Türkiye’s leading winter tourism destinations, welcomed its first snow of the season.

 

Meanwhile, western Türkiye continues to experience unusually warm and dry conditions, contrasting sharply with the early snowfall in the northeast and east.

 

These conditions continue to fuel small-scale wildfires across the region.

 

In Antalya, a wildfire broke out in the Kumköy district but was quickly brought under control thanks to rapid intervention by local firefighting teams.

 

One hotel was evacuated as a precaution, with measures taken to protect tourists from smoke.

 

Similarly, a forest fire in Çanakkale’s Ezine district was contained following intensive aerial and ground operations.

 

Despite these conditions, Türkiye’s tourism sector is thriving due to prolonged summer heat, with resorts in Antalya and other western destinations reporting high occupancy rates and extended late-season bookings through September, October and November.

Autumn,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now
LATEST NEWS

  1. OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

    OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

  2. Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

    Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

  3. Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

    Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

  4. Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

    Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

  5. Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

    Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation
Recommended
Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe
Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low
Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece

Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece
Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze

Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze
CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court

CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court
Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul

Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul
WORLD Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark — if symbolic — move.
ECONOMY OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

The world economy will grow more than previously forecast this year after absorbing the shock of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, but their full impact remains uncertain, the OECD said Tuesday.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿