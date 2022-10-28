Early childhood education to be improved

The age of 5 will be set as the lower limit for compulsory education, while the early childhood education curriculum will be enriched, according to the 2023 Presidential Annual Program.

Within the scope of the new regulations to be made next year in education, early childhood education will also be improved.

The education of 5-year-old children will become compulsory, while alternative early childhood education models with flexible time will be created.

The annual program scheduled the harmonizing content of the educational informatics network portal with the curriculum, while 21 online training packages for teachers will be published to contribute to increasing digital skills.

Materials related to foreign language education will also be enriched, and a system to evaluate children’s listening, speaking, reading and writing skills will be developed.

The web and mobile applications will be prepared to learn and strengthen the English language.

School buildings will be designed in an architecture that is compatible with technology and an environment that is safe, economical, aesthetic and accessible with high standards and quality.

A project will be prepared for six different educational structures in order to improve educational environments in vocational and technical secondary education.

Around 1,500 education buildings with disaster risk will be strengthened, while additional buildings will be constructed if the need arises.

The closed areas in 1,003 student hostels will be improved and new areas will be created for activities such as workshops and computer classes.

