Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner dies aged 77

Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner dies aged 77

NEW YORK
Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner dies aged 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of chart-topping rock band the Eagles, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 77, the group said on July 27.

His passing on July 26 night due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was announced in a statement on the band's website.

Meisner was the original bassist and a vocalist for the Eagles, one of the best-selling bands in history, whose many hits include "Hotel California," "Take It Easy" and "One of These Nights."

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band," the statement said.

"His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit.'"

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums globally, after more than half a century in music, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

They pioneered the West Coast sound of laid-back, country-tinged rock that dominated early 1970s American pop, and saw a changing cast of core members throughout the decades.

Fellow founding member Glenn Frey died in 2016, aged 67.

The Eagles' current lineup - including Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit - are scheduled to stage a final tour starting this September in New York, which is expected to continue until 2025.

Meisner, who quit the band in the late 1970s and was replaced by Schmit, was not due to take part in the tour.

Born to a farming family in Nebraska in March 1946, Meisner played with Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band, and Poco, before co-founding the Eagles.

co-founder,

WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

    Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

  2. Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

    Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

  3. Swedish economy contracts more than expected

    Swedish economy contracts more than expected

  4. Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

    Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

  5. Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

    Defense industry patents increase 50-fold
Recommended
Norwegian woman sets new record by scaling 14 highest peaks in 92 days

Norwegian woman sets new record by scaling 14 highest peaks in 92 days
Ruins of ancient Neros Theater discovered near Vatican

Ruins of ancient Nero's Theater discovered near Vatican
Prince Harry lawsuit against The Sun tabloid set for trial

Prince Harry lawsuit against The Sun tabloid set for trial
Excavations resume in Bathonea

Excavations resume in Bathonea

Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails

Last of nearly 100 pilot whales euthanized after rescue fails
US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences

US actor Kevin Spacey cleared of sex offences
WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump -- who has pledged to pursue his White House bid if convicted and sentenced in one of the cases engulfing his comeback bid -- on Friday shared a stage with his Republican rivals for the first time in Iowa.
ECONOMY Swedish economy contracts more than expected

Swedish economy contracts more than expected

The Swedish economy contracted more than expected in the second quarter as exports from the Nordic country fell, official statistics showed on July 28.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.