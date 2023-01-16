E-scooters occupying sidewalks to be removed

Fatma Aksu- ISTANBUL
The Kadıköy Municipality has warned e-scooter renting companies to remove excess vehicles occupying sidewalks, or else the municipality will tow them away starting from the weekend.

The Kadıköy Municipality made a radical decision as electric scooters, which are increasing in number, restrict pedestrians from using the sidewalks.

The municipality sent a warning to rental companies to remove their excess vehicles in the district, giving a week’s deadline.

“We adopt a municipality approach that gives priority to pedestrians,” Kadıköy Mayor Şerdil Dara Odabaşı said.

He announced that the municipality will carry out this process if the companies do not remove the number of e-scooters surpassing the legally specified limit in a week.

“We expect the number of scooters, which has been out of control, to decrease to the legal number as of the end of this week. Otherwise, we will remove the scooters,” Odabaşı said.

In some regions of the Kadıköy district, it is quite difficult to walk on the sidewalks due to scooters tied up to electricity poles, trees, signboards and entrances of buildings.

As per another piece of information obtained from the municipality, in addition to e-scooters, another rule will be implemented to prevent valets from crowding sidewalks.

Istanbul, Türkiye,

