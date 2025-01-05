E-commerce volume reaches 3.4 trillion Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

The Turkish e-commerce sector has met its turnover target of 3.4 trillion Turkish Liras ($96.1 billion) in 2024, hoping to boost the industry’s business volume to above 5 trillion liras this year, says Hakan Çevikoğlu, president of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD).

“Our goal is to bring e-exports to a much stronger position on a global scale,” he told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Last year's highest sales volume was recorded in September, when Valentine's Day was celebrated and the school season started, and in November, the peak month for shopping, according to Çevikoğlu.

“Big companies are quite successful in international sales, but our main focus will be on small businesses,” he said.

The Trade Ministry offers wide-ranging support to boost e-exports, according to Çevikoğlu.

“SMEs are provided with financial support in areas such as influencer collaborations, handling, advertising and warehousing, as well as information support, including finding marketplaces, overseas sales, connecting with marketplaces and product preferences by country,” he explained.

He recalled that Türkiye aims for $375 billion in export revenues in 2025 while the target set for e-export is to increase its share in total exports to 10 percent.

“We are working to boost e-exports from the last year’s estimated $7 billion last year to more than $10 billion in 2025 and further up to $37.5 billion in the next 5 year,” he said.