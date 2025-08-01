E-commerce volume exceeds 2 trillion Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s e-commerce sector continues its rapid expansion, with total transaction volume exceeding 2 trillion Turkish Liras (around $49.2 billion) in the first half of 2025.

“Although official figures have not yet been released, our calculations indicate that e-commerce volume exceeded 2 trillion liras in the first half.

Growth tends to accelerate in the second half, and within this framework, we expect the total e-commerce volume to reach approximately 5 trillion liras by the end of 2025,” said Hakan Çevikoğlu, chairman of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD).

Çevikoğlu stated that the sector is no longer driven by temporary momentum but has evolved into a sustainable and embedded part of the Turkish economy.

With a transaction volume of 3 trillion liras and 5.91 billion individual transactions in 2024, this growth represented a 61.7 percent increase compared to the previous year, he noted.

From 2019 to 2024, Türkiye’s e-commerce market grew at a compound annual rate of 85.66 percent, reaching $89.5 billion in dollar terms — a 274 percent increase, Çevikoğlu said, adding that as of 2024, e-commerce accounted for 6.5 percent of GDP and 19.1 percent of total trade volume.

Çevikoğlu emphasized the growing importance of e-export, projecting that Türkiye’s e-export volume will reach $8 billion by the end of 2025.

He noted that with continued public-private cooperation, Türkiye could become a global leader in digital trade.