Dutch village ‘Turkeye’ keeps 400-year ties alive

SLUIS

The village of Turkeye, located in the municipality of Sluis, in the southwestern Netherlands, is known as “Türkiye in the Netherlands,” stemming from its 400-year-old history and ties with Türkiye, dating back to the Ottoman era.

Signs along the main road leading to the village read “Turkeijeweg” (Türkiye Road), and “Turkie” (Türkiye) appear at the local bus stop. At the village entrance, house number 16 displays a sign featuring both the Dutch and Turkish flags, where Monique Sturm, a long-term resident, resides.

Sturm has embraced the village’s heritage. “Barış Manço visited us in 1989,” she recalls, referring to the famous Turkish musician’s trip to Turkeye, which aired on his TV show “7’den 77’ye” (From 7 to 77). “We didn’t know who he was at the time. I later learned how he was a huge star in Türkiye.”

Sturm, who proudly calls herself a volunteer ambassador for Türkiye, lives in a house decorated with Turkish objects, including traditional rugs, lamps and tea sets.

She has welcomed more than 3,600 visitors from Türkiye and the Turkish diaspora over the years. “I enjoy keeping Turkish items, and many Turks visit to see them,” she said, though she admitted that at 70, she is beginning to think about what to do with her vast collection.

Another local resident, Iske Geertman, reflected on the village’s name. “People joke, ‘We’re on vacation,’” he said, noting that Turkeye’s permanent population has grown over the years.

While Turkeye’s origins are unclear, several stories persist in the Sluis archives.

According to one account, the village was named in the 1600s by Prince Maurits van Oranje in gratitude for Ottoman support when the Dutch fought for independence from Spain.

Turkish prisoners freed by the Dutch gave them clothing and Ottoman pennants, which confused the Spanish into believing that the Ottoman navy was nearby, prompting their retreat.

According to another narrative in the archival documents, due to the natural appearance of the region and the presence of puddles, the name “Turkeye” was given to this place, as in many other places with a similar geographical structure.

While in another, the name “Turkeye” was given sarcastically to this region due to the poverty of its inhabitants.

Nevertheless, the villages’ name, along with Dutch-Ottoman relations, dates back 1612, when Sultan Ahmet I recognized the Dutch Republic. Over 400 years later, this connection continues to be celebrated. Significant treaties, such as the Treaty of Friendship in 1924 and the Labor Agreement in 1964.