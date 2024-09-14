Dutch village ‘Turkeye’ keeps 400-year ties alive

Dutch village ‘Turkeye’ keeps 400-year ties alive

SLUIS
Dutch village ‘Turkeye’ keeps 400-year ties alive

The village of Turkeye, located in the municipality of Sluis, in the southwestern Netherlands, is known as “Türkiye in the Netherlands,” stemming from its 400-year-old history and ties with Türkiye, dating back to the Ottoman era.

Signs along the main road leading to the village read “Turkeijeweg” (Türkiye Road), and “Turkie” (Türkiye) appear at the local bus stop. At the village entrance, house number 16 displays a sign featuring both the Dutch and Turkish flags, where Monique Sturm, a long-term resident, resides.

Sturm has embraced the village’s heritage. “Barış Manço visited us in 1989,” she recalls, referring to the famous Turkish musician’s trip to Turkeye, which aired on his TV show “7’den 77’ye” (From 7 to 77). “We didn’t know who he was at the time. I later learned how he was a huge star in Türkiye.”

Sturm, who proudly calls herself a volunteer ambassador for Türkiye, lives in a house decorated with Turkish objects, including traditional rugs, lamps and tea sets.

She has welcomed more than 3,600 visitors from Türkiye and the Turkish diaspora over the years. “I enjoy keeping Turkish items, and many Turks visit to see them,” she said, though she admitted that at 70, she is beginning to think about what to do with her vast collection.

Another local resident, Iske Geertman, reflected on the village’s name. “People joke, ‘We’re on vacation,’” he said, noting that Turkeye’s permanent population has grown over the years.

While Turkeye’s origins are unclear, several stories persist in the Sluis archives.

According to one account, the village was named in the 1600s by Prince Maurits van Oranje in gratitude for Ottoman support when the Dutch fought for independence from Spain.

Turkish prisoners freed by the Dutch gave them clothing and Ottoman pennants, which confused the Spanish into believing that the Ottoman navy was nearby, prompting their retreat.

According to another narrative in the archival documents, due to the natural appearance of the region and the presence of puddles, the name “Turkeye” was given to this place, as in many other places with a similar geographical structure.

While in another, the name “Turkeye” was given sarcastically to this region due to the poverty of its inhabitants.

Nevertheless, the villages’ name, along with Dutch-Ottoman relations, dates back 1612, when Sultan Ahmet I recognized the Dutch Republic. Over 400 years later, this connection continues to be celebrated. Significant treaties, such as the Treaty of Friendship in 1924 and the Labor Agreement in 1964.

Netherlands ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

Türkiyes intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara
Türkiye appreciates Spains Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger

Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger
Özlale resigns from İYİ Party amid exodus

Özlale resigns from İYİ Party amid exodus
1 in 4 university graduates in Türkiye unemployed: OECD

1 in 4 university graduates in Türkiye unemployed: OECD
Northwestern city hosts 114-year-old fair

Northwestern city hosts 114-year-old fair
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿