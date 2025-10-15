Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

EINDHOVEN
Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

Dutch tech giant ASML warned on Wednesday of a steep fall in its China business next year, as it booked flat net profits in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same quarter last year.

"We expect China customer demand, and therefore our China total net sales in 2026, to decline significantly compared to our very strong business there in 2024 and 2025," said CEO Christophe Fouquet in a statement.

The firm, which makes cutting-edge machines that manufacture semiconductors, announced net profits of 2.125 billion euros ($2.5 billion), after 2.077 billion euros in the third quarter of last year.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 came in at 7.5 billion euros. ASML had forecast a figure between 7.4 billion euros and 7.9 billion euros.

"Our third-quarter total net sales were in line with guidance, reflecting a good quarter for ASML," said Fouquet.

In July, the firm had warned that geopolitical and trade tensions had clouded the near-term outlook for its growth.

ASML said then that it could not confirm it would be in the black in 2026.

But yesterday, Fouquet said: "We do not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025," adding that the firm would give more details on next year's outlook in January.

"I think we have seen a flow of positive news in the last few months that has helped to reduce some of the uncertainties we discussed last quarter," said Fouquet.

The CEO said he expected sales in the fourth quarter to come in between 9.2 and 9.8 billion euros.

For the full year 2025, the firm predicts a 15-percent increase in total net sales.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence
Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion

Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion
Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz

Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz
Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September

Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September
Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025

Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025
Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan

Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan
US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger

US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿