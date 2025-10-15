Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

EINDHOVEN

Dutch tech giant ASML warned on Wednesday of a steep fall in its China business next year, as it booked flat net profits in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same quarter last year.

"We expect China customer demand, and therefore our China total net sales in 2026, to decline significantly compared to our very strong business there in 2024 and 2025," said CEO Christophe Fouquet in a statement.

The firm, which makes cutting-edge machines that manufacture semiconductors, announced net profits of 2.125 billion euros ($2.5 billion), after 2.077 billion euros in the third quarter of last year.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 came in at 7.5 billion euros. ASML had forecast a figure between 7.4 billion euros and 7.9 billion euros.

"Our third-quarter total net sales were in line with guidance, reflecting a good quarter for ASML," said Fouquet.

In July, the firm had warned that geopolitical and trade tensions had clouded the near-term outlook for its growth.

ASML said then that it could not confirm it would be in the black in 2026.

But yesterday, Fouquet said: "We do not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025," adding that the firm would give more details on next year's outlook in January.

"I think we have seen a flow of positive news in the last few months that has helped to reduce some of the uncertainties we discussed last quarter," said Fouquet.

The CEO said he expected sales in the fourth quarter to come in between 9.2 and 9.8 billion euros.

For the full year 2025, the firm predicts a 15-percent increase in total net sales.