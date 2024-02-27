Dutch drug kingpin gets life in prison

AMSTERDAM

Dutch drug kingpin Ridouan Taghi received a life sentence yesterday for a series of murders his gang committed between 2015 and 2017, in one of the Netherlands' largest trials.

Taghi, 46, is the alleged mastermind of the Amsterdam-based group that is thought to be one of the Netherlands's largest cocaine distributors.

"We are sentencing all the suspects. Ridouan Taghi gets life in prison," said a judge at the Amsterdam District Court.

Sixteen other suspects were handed sentences between life and one year and nine months.

Taghi was arrested in Dubai in 2019, but despite being held at an ultra-secure prison, prosecutors say Taghi continued pulling the strings, sending secret messages to henchmen on the outside.

Commentators say the "Marengo" trial, named after a judicial codeword for the operation that saw Taghi charged with 16 others, is unprecedented for the Netherlands.

Security around the trial has been extremely tight with judges and prosecutors asking not to be identified. At least three people directly connected to the mega six-year trial have been assassinated.

Heavily-armed police yesterday threw a ring of steel around the courthouse on the outskirts of Amsterdam, nicknamed "The Bunker."

Officers armed with automatic rifles and wearing face masks to protect their identities were guarding the court, while drones and a police helicopter circled overhead.

Taghi and 16 other accused did not face charges for the three murders that occurred during their trial, but faced six other counts of murder and attempted murders, including ordering some 13 hits, carried out between 2015 and 2017 mainly against people suspected of becoming police informants.