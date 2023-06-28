Dutch drug gang’s top members captured in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Following the detection of Dutch drug kingpin Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers’ affiliations in Türkiye, law enforcement authorities have apprehended two high-ranking members of the gang, the Turkish Interior Ministry has said.

The ministry made an official announcement revealing that the operation targeted the drug gang of Leijdekkers, who had been sought by authorities in the Netherlands, France and Belgium with an Interpol red notice. The operation resulted in the detention of 25 suspects, including Jurean Anthony Finix, his trusted associate.

Acting on the charges of establishing a criminal organization and money laundering, the joint effort involved Istanbul police, in collaboration with the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), under the supervision of the anti-narcotics unit.

The operation on June 13 saw the arrest of 25 suspects across Ankara, İzmir, Aydın and Muğla provinces, as stated in the ministry’s official statement.

Law enforcement authorities seized a substantial amount of assets. “Thirty-six properties belonging to Leijdekkers and other members of the organization, 99.9 kilograms of gold, two motor vehicles, 5.78 million euros, $1.73 million and 65.7 million Turkish Liras were confiscated,” the statement highlighted.

Further efforts to apprehend the remaining fugitives led to an operation on June 23 at 13 different locations in Istanbul. During this operation, three individuals, including Finix, were successfully captured. The raid yielded the discovery of various narcotics, drug proceeds, multiple encrypted phones, counterfeit passports from numerous countries, identification cards, handguns and ammunition.

Continuing the pursuit of justice, on June 25, three individuals, including Isaac Bignan, Leijdekkers’ right-hand man, who was wanted by Dutch and Belgian judicial authorities under an international red notice, were taken into custody.

Simultaneously, an operation in Konya led to the apprehension of three individuals involved in assisting the suspects in their escape. As a result, a total of 34 individuals have been implicated in the ongoing investigation.