Duo walking from UK to Vietnam make heartfelt stop in northern Türkiye

SAMSUN

Eighteen months and thousands of weary miles after departing the United Kingdom, two friends have reached northern Türkiye on their epic cross-continental journey toward Vietnam, finding warm refuge in Samsun’s Alaçam district.

Driven by a mutual love for exploration, 27-year-old Sophie Tang and 32-year-old Luke Deakin set out from the U.K. with the goal of walking thousands of kilometres across continents, turning the long-distance walk into a way of life rather than a race to a destination.

Their route through Türkiye has now brought them to the Black Sea region, where they were hosted by local authorities in Alaçam.

During their visit, the travelers met Gülşah Pekcan, the project coordinator of the Alaçam Governor’s Office, and Mayor Ramazan Özdemir.

Speaking to reporters, Deakin highlighted the warmth and hospitality they encountered in Alaçam, saying the experience left a strong impression on them.

He noted that they met local residents and gendarmerie officers, explored the district’s natural surroundings and spent time along the river and coastline.

“Everyone we met was incredibly friendly,” Deakin said. “We were offered coffee, shown around the area and welcomed warmly. The nature here is beautiful and the people are very open and kind. We’re really happy to have been here.”

Tang explained that they document their journey on social media platforms, which allows them to generate income and sustain the trip.

“We love walking and adventure,” Tang said, adding that sharing their experiences online has made it possible for them to continue travelling.

After spending the night at the municipal guesthouse, Tang and Deakin resumed their eastward trek, continuing their journey toward Southeast Asia.

The pair aims to reach Vietnam in approximately 1.5 years.