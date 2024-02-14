Dunkirk’s annual carnival embraces madness and merriment

Dunkirk’s annual carnival embraces madness and merriment

DUNKIRK
Dunkirk’s annual carnival embraces madness and merriment

France's northern seaside city of Dunkirk is revelling in its increasingly popular annual carnival where tens of thousands dress up in eccentric outfits, dance in the streets and catch herrings outside the town hall.

Revellers with painted faces, many sporting tall umbrellas, fur coats and colourful hats adorned with pheasant feathers, on Feb. 11 sang songs at the top of their lungs under a grey sky.

The carnival is becoming an increasingly popular attraction in Dunkirk, a city just west of the Belgian border best known to foreigners as the site of the 1940 evacuations of Allied soldiers in World War II.

"Carnival is a religion, it's a communion. Everyone keeps in step. Everyone has fun," a man who gave his name as Laurent told AFP, as chanting participants streamed past behind him.

Crowds jostled under the balcony of the mayor's office, trying to catch the 500 kilograms worth of smoked herrings that municipal workers tossed down below.

Demanding the herring they merit is a tradition upheld by the locals. A real struggle occurs as the crowd looks to snag their own herring.

The carnival is said to date back to the 17th Century, first mention in 1676, originally a warm send-off for local fisherman about to embark on six-month long sea trips to catch cod off the coast of Iceland. Ship-owners would offer a "Foye", a grand party before the fishermen’s departure.

The herring throwing was introduced by the city's merchants in the 1960s.

In the present day, the festivities may take place from January to March, comprising of parades on weekend days in Dunkirk and nearby villages. 

The carnival takes place on the "Three Joyful Days," the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday preceding Ash Wednesday, a Christian holiday of prayer and fasting.

Lydie, a carnival goer, said the party was a great social leveller.

"There are no lawyers, no doctors, no garbage collectors. Everyone is the same," said the woman in a green feather hat, who did not give her second name.

But the parade does have some rules.

"Carnaval is a big mess, but it's an organised mess," said drum major Michel Vandaelinghem, who has been taking part for 37 years.

When the festival made its comeback last year after three years of cancellation due to Covid, organisers frowned upon the behaviour of many teenagers, whose boisterousness put themselves and others at risk.

Late last month, Vandaelinghem visited a middle school in the port city's Petite-Synthe neighbourhood to better prepare the younger generation.

Around 100 students practiced linking arms to form the "chahut", a human cordon to protect the marching band from oncoming crowds.

When the music stopped, several teenagers said they had been kicked by mistake, and one limped to a chair to sit down.

In the crowds on Sunday, Caron Davy, 47, had come to celebrate with his eight-year-old son Nyno despite the drizzle.

"It can be dangerous if you head into the chahut," he said, wearing a blond wig and sparkly bra.

But it was safe if you knew how to navigate the crowds, he explained, adding Dunkirk's children start practicing from a young age.

"They start in kindergarten... with carnivals indoors," he said.

Elsewhere in the parade, Chloe Duquenoy, 42, said newcomers were making it more difficult to march safely.

"Often tourists drink too much and don't know how it works. They shove forward when you're not supposed to... which is dangerous," she said, sporting a white fur coat with black spots.

"You're only meant to push when the brass instruments play."

First-timer Lisa Chavriacouty admitted she didn't understand how the crowd worked.

"We're lost," said the 21-year-old in a disco-themed costume. "We were in the crowd for a bit but then we got confused and found our way out."

Francis Duyck, from the mayor's office, said this year organisers had chosen wider streets for the procession route to avoid any crush.

As for any newbies, "it's up to us, Dunkirk residents, to act as ambassadors" and show them the ropes, he said.

The Dunkirk Carnival this year officially started on Jan. 6. However, the event is expected to peak from Feb. 10 until Feb. 18.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

    Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

  2. Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

    Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

  3. Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

  4. Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

    Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite

  5. AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

    AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes
Recommended
Oscar rivals gather for Academy Awards annual luncheon

Oscar rivals gather for Academy Awards annual luncheon
Ancient city in Ecuador faces encroachment from farms, roads

Ancient city in Ecuador faces encroachment from farms, roads
Migrant boat scraps transform into musical tribute at Italy’s opera

Migrant boat scraps transform into musical tribute at Italy’s opera
Man banned from park for throwing ‘objects’ at pandas

Man banned from park for throwing ‘objects’ at pandas
Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends in search for romance

Chinese women turn to AI boyfriends in search for romance
Guenter Brus, last of Austrias actionism art movement, dies

Guenter Brus, last of Austria's 'actionism' art movement, dies
WORLD Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said Wednesday it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea, a key battleground of the nearly two-year war where Kiev's campaign has been building momentum.
ECONOMY AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are working on a pact to jointly crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters ahead of crucial elections around the world this year, companies involved said Tuesday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿